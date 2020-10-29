TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) Director Martin Babinec Sells 26,000 Shares

TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) Director Martin Babinec sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total transaction of $1,828,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,773 shares in the company, valued at $405,957.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Martin Babinec also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 21st, Martin Babinec sold 26,000 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total transaction of $1,518,660.00.

NYSE TNET opened at $70.50 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. TriNet Group Inc has a 12-month low of $27.79 and a 12-month high of $73.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.70.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.40. TriNet Group had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 60.66%. The business had revenue of $216.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TriNet Group Inc will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNET. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 38.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 99.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 37.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the first quarter worth $89,000. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TNET. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TriNet Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

