Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub lowered shares of Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TRMB. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Trimble from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Trimble in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Trimble from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Trimble in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Trimble presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.50.

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $47.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.07 and its 200 day moving average is $44.23. Trimble has a twelve month low of $20.01 and a twelve month high of $54.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $733.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.58 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 14.69%. Sell-side analysts expect that Trimble will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,176,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $1,470,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,564.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,972 shares of company stock valued at $4,493,892 over the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,802,721 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $293,810,000 after buying an additional 901,337 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,015,104 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $171,164,000 after buying an additional 2,122,972 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,188,521 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $137,712,000 after buying an additional 118,302 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,927,978 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $126,459,000 after buying an additional 57,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,266,998 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,722,000 after buying an additional 13,808 shares in the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

