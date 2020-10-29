Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Stake Raised by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,358 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 15.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,802,721 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $293,810,000 after buying an additional 901,337 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 112.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,015,104 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $171,164,000 after buying an additional 2,122,972 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 3.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,188,521 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $137,712,000 after buying an additional 118,302 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.0% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,927,978 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $126,459,000 after buying an additional 57,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 1.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,266,998 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,722,000 after acquiring an additional 13,808 shares during the period. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TRMB shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Trimble from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trimble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,176,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 3,988 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $199,798.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,016.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,972 shares of company stock worth $4,493,892. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Trimble stock opened at $47.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.61. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $54.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.23.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. Trimble had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $733.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.58 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

