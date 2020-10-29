Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TRIL. ValuEngine raised Trillium Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Trillium Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Trillium Therapeutics from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.55.

Shares of TRIL opened at $12.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.07. Trillium Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $16.89.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Trillium Therapeutics will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Trillium Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Trillium Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in Trillium Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 42.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 260.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

