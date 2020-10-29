TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Now Covered by Analysts at Stephens

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of TriCo Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Shares of TCBK stock opened at $28.49 on Wednesday. TriCo Bancshares has a 12-month low of $23.05 and a 12-month high of $41.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.65 and its 200 day moving average is $28.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $847.83 million, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.74.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 7.86%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Smith sold 10,000 shares of TriCo Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $279,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,319,718.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,492,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,442,000 after purchasing an additional 127,269 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,251,000 after purchasing an additional 32,878 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 213,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after purchasing an additional 28,432 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 186,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,556,000 after purchasing an additional 24,642 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 173,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,270,000 after purchasing an additional 7,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.97% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

