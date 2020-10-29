TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at Truist

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) had its target price lowered by Truist from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TRU. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of TransUnion in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of TransUnion from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.69.

TRU stock opened at $79.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $52.50 and a 12 month high of $101.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $695.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.24 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that TransUnion will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $624,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,771 shares in the company, valued at $5,065,676.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,414 shares of company stock valued at $3,801,572. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRU. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 2nd quarter worth $194,702,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in TransUnion by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,704,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,348,000 after acquiring an additional 459,869 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in TransUnion during the 1st quarter valued at $23,911,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in TransUnion by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,611,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,245,000 after acquiring an additional 245,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in TransUnion by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,206,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,048,000 after acquiring an additional 242,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

