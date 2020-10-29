TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) (TSE:RNW) Price Target Increased to C$18.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) (TSE:RNW) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$16.50 to C$18.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC cut TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. AltaCorp Capital reissued a sector perform rating on shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) in a research note on Monday, July 6th. National Bank Financial cut TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$17.50.

RNW opened at C$16.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.86 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.34. TransAlta Renewables Inc. has a one year low of C$10.82 and a one year high of C$18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.35, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.18.

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) (TSE:RNW) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$103.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$112.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that TransAlta Renewables Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.0783 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 237.36%.

About TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO)

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of February 28, 2020, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, seven natural gas generation facilities, one solar facility, and one natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,527 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

