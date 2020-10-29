Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN)

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 2,667 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 230% compared to the average daily volume of 808 call options.
Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $18.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.20. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.42. Franklin Resources has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $29.27.
Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 19.04%. Franklin Resources’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Resources will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $40,011.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,217.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 12.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,642,060 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $468,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163,122 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Franklin Resources by 2.2% during the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,060,347 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $148,055,000 after acquiring an additional 153,512 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Franklin Resources by 21.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,028,586 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $105,449,000 after acquiring an additional 875,845 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in Franklin Resources by 33.9% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,657,801 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $97,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its position in Franklin Resources by 4.4% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,689,381 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $77,366,000 after acquiring an additional 156,972 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.
BEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.
Franklin Resources Company Profile
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
