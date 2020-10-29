Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN)

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 2,667 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 230% compared to the average daily volume of 808 call options.

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $18.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.20. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.42. Franklin Resources has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $29.27.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 19.04%. Franklin Resources’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Resources will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

In other news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $40,011.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,217.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 12.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,642,060 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $468,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163,122 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Franklin Resources by 2.2% during the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,060,347 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $148,055,000 after acquiring an additional 153,512 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Franklin Resources by 21.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,028,586 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $105,449,000 after acquiring an additional 875,845 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in Franklin Resources by 33.9% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,657,801 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $97,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its position in Franklin Resources by 4.4% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,689,381 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $77,366,000 after acquiring an additional 156,972 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

BEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.