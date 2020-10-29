Traders Buy Large Volume of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Currency Trust Call Options (NYSEARCA:FXE)

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Currency Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 6,634 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 110% compared to the average volume of 3,159 call options.

Shares of FXE opened at $110.50 on Thursday. Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Currency Trust has a one year low of $100.64 and a one year high of $113.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AXA increased its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Currency Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 13,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Currency Trust by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Currency Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Currency Trust by 325.0% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Currency Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Euro Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Euro Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of euro and distributes euro in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of euro plus accrued interest.

