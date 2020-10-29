Traders Buy Large Volume of Fortress Value Acquisition Call Options (NYSE:FVAC)

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FVAC) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 3,250 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 170% compared to the typical volume of 1,203 call options.

Shares of Fortress Value Acquisition stock opened at $11.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.02. Fortress Value Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $16.41.

Get Fortress Value Acquisition alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $68,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $167,000. 23.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Value Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Value Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.