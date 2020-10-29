Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 3,606 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 180% compared to the average volume of 1,287 call options.
CELH opened at $21.41 on Thursday. Celsius has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $26.76. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 535.38 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.21.
Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Celsius had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.97 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Celsius will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the second quarter worth about $6,497,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Celsius by 16.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 449,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 65,013 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Celsius by 13.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 431,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 51,298 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Celsius by 23.9% during the second quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 354,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,000 after acquiring an additional 68,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Celsius by 210.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 284,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 192,455 shares in the last quarter. 45.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CELH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Celsius from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of Celsius from $11.75 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Celsius from $14.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.
Celsius Company Profile
Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.
Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.