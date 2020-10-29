Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 3,606 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 180% compared to the average volume of 1,287 call options.

CELH opened at $21.41 on Thursday. Celsius has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $26.76. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 535.38 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.21.

Get Celsius alerts:

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Celsius had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.97 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Celsius will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 720,784 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $11,027,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 100,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $1,530,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,363.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 37.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the second quarter worth about $6,497,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Celsius by 16.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 449,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 65,013 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Celsius by 13.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 431,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 51,298 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Celsius by 23.9% during the second quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 354,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,000 after acquiring an additional 68,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Celsius by 210.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 284,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 192,455 shares in the last quarter. 45.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CELH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Celsius from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of Celsius from $11.75 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Celsius from $14.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.