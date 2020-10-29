TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on TOWN. Zacks Investment Research lowered TowneBank from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on TowneBank in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised TowneBank from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TOWN opened at $17.67 on Wednesday. TowneBank has a 1-year low of $15.03 and a 1-year high of $29.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.41 and its 200-day moving average is $18.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. TowneBank had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 19.47%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TowneBank will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is 37.31%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TOWN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in TowneBank by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,272,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,171,000 after buying an additional 219,464 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in TowneBank by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 493,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,305,000 after purchasing an additional 195,610 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in TowneBank by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 582,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,977,000 after purchasing an additional 135,050 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in TowneBank by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 307,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after purchasing an additional 72,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in TowneBank by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,422,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,996,000 after purchasing an additional 65,326 shares during the last quarter. 47.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

