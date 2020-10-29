Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) (TSE:TOU) Given a C$30.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial set a C$30.00 target price on Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) (TSE:TOU) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TOU. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$18.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. CIBC raised their target price on Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$24.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$23.56.

Shares of TOU stock opened at C$17.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.79 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.96. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a 12 month low of C$6.73 and a 12 month high of C$19.22.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) (TSE:TOU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$342.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$386.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO)’s payout ratio is presently 212.39%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$16.25 per share, with a total value of C$162,495.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,646,337 shares in the company, valued at C$140,498,653.08. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $327,626.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

