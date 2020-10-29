Todd N. Sheldon Purchases 5,000 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Stock

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) EVP Todd N. Sheldon bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.49 per share, for a total transaction of $207,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,856.37. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE PHM opened at $41.94 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $49.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 18th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 13.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PHM shares. 140166 raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on PulteGroup from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James raised PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised PulteGroup from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 1,065,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,773,000 after acquiring an additional 126,500 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 75,120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 22,886 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 8,690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,942,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 275,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,159,000 after buying an additional 16,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.