TMT Investments PLC (TMT.L) (LON:TMT) Shares Gap Up to $3.65

TMT Investments PLC (TMT.L) (LON:TMT) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.65, but opened at $3.80. TMT Investments PLC (TMT.L) shares last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 5,566 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 9.87. The company has a market cap of $1.08 million and a P/E ratio of 518.75.

TMT Investments PLC is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in startups, small and mid-sized companies. It does invest in pre-growth projects. It prefers to invest in technology, media, and telecommunications (TMT) sectors. It seeks to invest in high-growth technology companies across a number of core specialist sectors.

