TIM Participações (NYSE:TSU) Price Target Raised to $105.00

TIM Participações (NYSE:TSU) had its price target lifted by research analysts at TD Securities from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TSU. ValuEngine downgraded TIM Participações from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on TIM Participações from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. CIBC assumed coverage on TIM Participações in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “outperformer” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on TIM Participações from $62.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.08.
TSU stock opened at $12.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.01. TIM Participações has a 1-year low of $10.28 and a 1-year high of $20.32.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TIM Participações by 215.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TIM Participações in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TIM Participações during the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in TIM Participações during the second quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in TIM Participações during the second quarter worth approximately $165,000. 8.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About TIM Participações
TIM SA /BR/ engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. The company is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers
Receive News & Ratings for TIM Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIM Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.