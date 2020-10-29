TIM Participações (NYSE:TSU) Price Target Raised to $105.00

TIM Participações (NYSE:TSU) had its price target lifted by research analysts at TD Securities from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TSU. ValuEngine downgraded TIM Participações from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on TIM Participações from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. CIBC assumed coverage on TIM Participações in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “outperformer” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on TIM Participações from $62.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.08.

TSU stock opened at $12.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.01. TIM Participações has a 1-year low of $10.28 and a 1-year high of $20.32.

TIM Participações (NYSE:TSU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $743.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.83 million. TIM Participações had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 10.51%. On average, analysts forecast that TIM Participações will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TIM Participações by 215.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TIM Participações in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TIM Participações during the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in TIM Participações during the second quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in TIM Participações during the second quarter worth approximately $165,000. 8.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TIM SA /BR/ engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. The company is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

