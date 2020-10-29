Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TIF. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.64.

Shares of TIF opened at $129.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.88. Tiffany & Co. has a twelve month low of $103.89 and a twelve month high of $134.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.13 and a 200-day moving average of $122.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $747.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.26 million. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 55.8% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Tiffany & Co. by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Tiffany & Co. by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings. The company sells its products through retail, Internet and catalog, business-to-business, and wholesale distribution channels.

