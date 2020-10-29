ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €7.50 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €7.50 ($8.82) target price on ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Independent Research set a €6.60 ($7.76) target price on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of ThyssenKrupp in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.30 ($6.24) price target on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €7.38 ($8.68).

Get ThyssenKrupp alerts:

Shares of ThyssenKrupp stock opened at €4.05 ($4.76) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €4.85 and a 200 day moving average price of €5.83. ThyssenKrupp has a 1 year low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 1 year high of €27.01 ($31.78).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ThyssenKrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThyssenKrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.