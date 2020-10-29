Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

TRI stock opened at $78.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Thomson Reuters has a 12 month low of $52.23 and a 12 month high of $83.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.78.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRI. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,057,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,819,000 after acquiring an additional 967,059 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 975,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,963,000 after acquiring an additional 344,382 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,054,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,516,000 after acquiring an additional 293,831 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 498,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,844,000 after acquiring an additional 228,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 769,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,200,000 after acquiring an additional 205,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.02% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

