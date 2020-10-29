Thermal Energy International (CVE:TMG) Shares Up 20%

Thermal Energy International Inc. (CVE:TMG)’s share price shot up 20% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.09. 552,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 104% from the average session volume of 269,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 million and a PE ratio of -6.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.08.

Thermal Energy International Company Profile (CVE:TMG)

Thermal Energy International Inc engages in the development, engineering, and supply of pollution control products, heat recovery systems, and condensate return solutions in North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include GEM steam traps; FLU-ACE, a direct contact condensing heat recovery system that recycles the heat lost through the boiler flue gas exhaust; and DRY-REX, a low temperature biomass drying system.

