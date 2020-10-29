Theravance Biopharma (TBPH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect Theravance Biopharma to post earnings of ($0.98) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $15.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.05 million. On average, analysts expect Theravance Biopharma to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

Shares of Theravance Biopharma stock opened at $19.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.43. Theravance Biopharma has a twelve month low of $14.48 and a twelve month high of $31.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.55.

In related news, insider Brett K. Haumann sold 25,000 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $457,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 307,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,629,844.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 17,103 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $307,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,998,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TBPH shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Theravance Biopharma from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.13.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.