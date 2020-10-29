The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. cut its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,430 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 14,479 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in The Walt Disney by 7.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,574,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $16,567,587,000 after buying an additional 10,757,398 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in The Walt Disney by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,952,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,240,390,000 after buying an additional 565,404 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Walt Disney by 16.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,653,710,000 after buying an additional 3,939,992 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in The Walt Disney by 9.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,029,876 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,791,081,000 after buying an additional 2,208,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney by 19,729.5% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,199,122 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,025,795,000 after buying an additional 9,152,731 shares in the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Cowen downgraded The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.70.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $118.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.66. The stock has a market cap of $214.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.09.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.