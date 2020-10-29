The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 215,805 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.8% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $26,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,952,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,240,390,000 after purchasing an additional 565,404 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,202,584 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $309,370,000 after purchasing an additional 592,703 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,653,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,992 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 9,371 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 163,787 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $18,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $118.47 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.09.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $116.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Guggenheim raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.70.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

