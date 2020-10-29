The Shyft Group (SHYF) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect The Shyft Group to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. The Shyft Group has set its Q3 guidance at $0.36-0.42 EPS and its Q3 2020

Persons interested in registering for the company's earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $123.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.39 million. The Shyft Group had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 23.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect The Shyft Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of The Shyft Group stock opened at $19.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $694.23 million, a P/E ratio of -62.97, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.05. The Shyft Group has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $21.96.

A number of brokerages have commented on SHYF. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

