The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target Raised to $818.00 at Smith Barney Citigroup

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price target increased by Smith Barney Citigroup from $800.00 to $818.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SHW. UBS Group increased their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $765.00 to $778.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Sherwin-Williams from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $742.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $702.86.

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $678.66 on Wednesday. The Sherwin-Williams has a fifty-two week low of $325.43 and a fifty-two week high of $725.91. The firm has a market cap of $61.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $693.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $616.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.80 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.65 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams will post 23.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.58, for a total transaction of $14,964,145.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,803,197.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 5,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $656.16, for a total transaction of $3,290,642.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,642.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,861 shares of company stock worth $48,967,628 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.5% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 3.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% in the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

