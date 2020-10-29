The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target Raised to $778.00 at Credit Suisse Group

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $765.00 to $778.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SHW. Loop Capital increased their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $695.00 to $795.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. CSFB increased their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $734.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $702.86.

Shares of SHW opened at $678.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $693.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $616.94. The Sherwin-Williams has a twelve month low of $325.43 and a twelve month high of $725.91.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.80 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 25.38%.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.58, for a total transaction of $14,964,145.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,803,197.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 5,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $656.16, for a total transaction of $3,290,642.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,642.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,861 shares of company stock worth $48,967,628 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 46.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 870,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $400,031,000 after acquiring an additional 277,410 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 4.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 746,403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $431,309,000 after acquiring an additional 30,912 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 694,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $401,160,000 after acquiring an additional 41,758 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 3.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 426,855 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $246,659,000 after buying an additional 14,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at approximately $229,889,000. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

