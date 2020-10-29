The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 87.6% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 28.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 769.2% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

NYSE SMG opened at $155.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.90. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1-year low of $76.50 and a 1-year high of $176.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.43. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on SMG. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.50.

In related news, Director John R. Vines sold 1,491 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.79, for a total transaction of $235,264.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,752.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Read More: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.