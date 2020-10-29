The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stake Raised by SVA Wealth Management LLC

SVA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises about 0.9% of SVA Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $8,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 107.3% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 624,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,836,000 after acquiring an additional 323,369 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 5.5% in the third quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 9,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 904,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 50,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,031,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 281.2% in the 3rd quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 51,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.94, for a total value of $7,413,868.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $3,906,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,605,924.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 530,312 shares of company stock valued at $73,520,655. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $137.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $341.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.32. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $145.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Truist lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

