The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is Court Place Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Court Place Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up 3.5% of Court Place Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $9,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FAI Wealth Management boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 23.4% during the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,190,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 21,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,786,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,013 shares in the company, valued at $7,151,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 530,312 shares of company stock worth $73,520,655 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

Shares of PG stock opened at $137.66 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $145.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.32.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

