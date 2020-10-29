The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Insider Carolyn M. Tastad Sells 51,867 Shares of Stock

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 51,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.94, for a total value of $7,413,868.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,356,860.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $137.66 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $145.87.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 25.2% in the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. First Command Bank grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 41.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 49,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 16.8% in the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

