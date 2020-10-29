The Parkmead Group Plc (PMG.L) (LON:PMG) Shares Gap Up to $27.25

The Parkmead Group Plc (PMG.L) (LON:PMG)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.25, but opened at $28.30. The Parkmead Group Plc (PMG.L) shares last traded at $28.04, with a volume of 15,330 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 28.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 31.41. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. The firm has a market cap of $29.92 million and a PE ratio of -18.50.

The Parkmead Group Plc (PMG.L) Company Profile (LON:PMG)

The Parkmead Group plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, and Energy Economics. The company produces gas from a portfolio of 4 fields across the Netherlands; and holds oil and gas interests in 28 exploration and production blocks under license.

