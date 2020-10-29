The Middleby (MIDD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect The Middleby to post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $472.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.90 million. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect The Middleby to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $100.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.67. The Middleby has a one year low of $41.73 and a one year high of $128.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Middleby from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Middleby from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of The Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.20.

About The Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, and home and professional craft brewing equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

