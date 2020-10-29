The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Downgraded to Market Perform at Barrington Research

Barrington Research downgraded shares of The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Monday morning, AR Network reports. Barrington Research also issued estimates for The Marcus’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.43) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.40) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($4.51) EPS.

MCS has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Marcus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of The Marcus from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of The Marcus from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of The Marcus from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Marcus presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Shares of The Marcus stock opened at $7.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.78. The Marcus has a 52 week low of $6.84 and a 52 week high of $36.88. The company has a market capitalization of $232.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 million. The Marcus had a negative net margin of 4.15% and a negative return on equity of 4.23%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Marcus will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Marcus by 25.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 853,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,513,000 after purchasing an additional 172,955 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Marcus by 26.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 764,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,144,000 after purchasing an additional 162,069 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of The Marcus by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 454,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Marcus by 10.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 329,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 29,824 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in The Marcus by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 327,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 6,058 shares during the period. 61.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 17, 2020, it owned or operated 1,110 screens at 91 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 20 hotels, resorts, and other properties in eight states.

