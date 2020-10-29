The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $37.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.22% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Hain Celestial have increased and outperformed the industry over the past six months. The stock’s momentum can be attributed to the company’s sound growth fundamentals. This was reflected in fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 performance, with the top and the bottom lines improving year-on-year. With this, the company delivered its fourth straight earnings beat. Top-line gained from higher sales at the company’s North America segment. Gross margin also depicted solid growth, backed by better product mix and improved absorption of overheads across plants. Going ahead, the company is on track with transformational and rationalization efforts. Moreover the company expects net sales and adjusted EBITDA to rise in the first half of fiscal 2021. For first-quarter fiscal 2021, management predicts net sales to grow in mid-single digit.”

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HAIN. Truist Financial upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Truist raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub downgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Evercore ISI raised The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hain Celestial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.69.

NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $32.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The Hain Celestial Group has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $36.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.78. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -42.82 and a beta of 0.67.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $511.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.39 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 3.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.93%. The Hain Celestial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 168,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,779,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 48,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

