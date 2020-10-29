The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) (ETR:DWS) a €37.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) (ETR:DWS) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €41.50 ($48.82) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.40 ($38.12) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.50 ($41.76) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €35.95 ($42.30).

DWS opened at €29.91 ($35.18) on Wednesday. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €16.75 ($19.70) and a twelve month high of €39.99 ($47.05). The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of €30.43 and a 200-day moving average of €31.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion and a PE ratio of 11.10.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

