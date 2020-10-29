The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.32

The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.32 and last traded at $8.46, with a volume of 12553 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.63.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded The GEO Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.49. The stock has a market cap of $984.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.16). The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 17.13%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The GEO Group Inc will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 15th. The GEO Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.45%.

In other news, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 2,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $30,877.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,685.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne N. Foreman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $38,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 117,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Insight 2811 Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. 72.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO)

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

