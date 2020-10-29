The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FBMS. TheStreet upgraded The First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut The First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

NASDAQ FBMS opened at $23.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $494.50 million, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.32 and its 200-day moving average is $21.24. The First Bancshares has a 12-month low of $15.27 and a 12-month high of $35.88.

The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. The First Bancshares had a net margin of 24.46% and a return on equity of 8.39%. Equities analysts expect that The First Bancshares will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBMS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in The First Bancshares by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of The First Bancshares by 1.2% during the second quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 40,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of The First Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The First Bancshares by 5.1% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in The First Bancshares by 28.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. 57.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The First Bancshares Company Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

