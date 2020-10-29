The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Ensign Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.43.

Shares of ENSG stock opened at $56.60 on Tuesday. The Ensign Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.06 and a fifty-two week high of $61.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.88.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.21. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $584.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.24 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Ensign Group will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Spencer Burton sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $166,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total value of $36,568.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,581,753.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,407 shares of company stock valued at $3,698,987. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 75.5% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 119.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 1,050.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly. It also provides standard services, such as room and board, special nutritional program, social, recreational, entertainment, and other services.

