The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Insider John C. Geist Sells 1,109 Shares

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) insider John C. Geist sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,062.95, for a total transaction of $1,178,811.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of SAM stock opened at $1,060.36 on Thursday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a one year low of $290.02 and a one year high of $1,092.80. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.19 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $911.21 and a 200-day moving average of $690.54.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $492.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.93 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SAM. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of The Boston Beer in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $835.00 to $996.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $815.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Boston Beer from $505.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boston Beer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $763.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in The Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the first quarter worth $59,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in The Boston Beer during the second quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 4,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

