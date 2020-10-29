The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of The Andersons in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Seaport Global Securities raised The Andersons from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. TheStreet raised The Andersons from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub raised The Andersons from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised The Andersons from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Andersons presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.40.

ANDE stock opened at $22.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $728.97 million, a PE ratio of -129.94 and a beta of 0.81. The Andersons has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $25.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.21.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.83. The Andersons had a positive return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Research analysts predict that The Andersons will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANDE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of The Andersons by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 12,014 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 282.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 29,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 480,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,001,000 after acquiring an additional 33,292 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 442,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,295,000 after acquiring an additional 73,179 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Andersons in the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Andersons

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

