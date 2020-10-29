TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) PT Raised to $48.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) had its target price raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $30.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TGTX. ValuEngine raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of TG Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TG Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.17.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TGTX opened at $25.91 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.20. TG Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.34 and a 1 year high of $31.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.15). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 384.84% and a negative net margin of 135,198.03%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million. On average, equities analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 158,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $4,093,182.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 3.0% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 6.8% in the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 15,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 15.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 11.3% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 12,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 31.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and multiple sclerosis (MS). The company develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

Read More: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.