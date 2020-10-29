TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TFI International in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.38.

TFI International stock opened at $46.74 on Wednesday. TFI International has a 52 week low of $15.24 and a 52 week high of $50.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.51.

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $803.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.00 million.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TFI International stock. Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TFI International Inc. (NASDAQ:TFII) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 524,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,777 shares during the quarter. TFI International accounts for about 2.8% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Baskin Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of TFI International worth $21,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

