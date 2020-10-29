TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) PT Raised to $80.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on TFII. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TFI International in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. TFI International has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.38.

Get TFI International alerts:

NASDAQ:TFII opened at $46.74 on Monday. TFI International has a one year low of $15.24 and a one year high of $50.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.51.

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $803.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.00 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TFI International stock. Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in TFI International Inc. (NASDAQ:TFII) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 524,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,777 shares during the period. TFI International comprises 2.8% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Baskin Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.56% of TFI International worth $21,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.