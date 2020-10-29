TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:TFII opened at $46.74 on Monday. TFI International has a 52 week low of $15.24 and a 52 week high of $50.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.51.

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $803.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.00 million.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TFI International stock. Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in TFI International Inc. (NASDAQ:TFII) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 524,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,777 shares during the quarter. TFI International makes up 2.8% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Baskin Financial Services Inc. owned 0.56% of TFI International worth $21,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

