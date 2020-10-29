TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII) PT Raised to C$82.00

TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII) had its target price increased by Stephens from C$71.00 to C$82.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Stephens’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$48.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$65.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$64.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$79.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$68.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) alerts:

Shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) stock opened at C$62.29 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$59.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$49.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion and a PE ratio of 16.52. TFI International Inc. has a 1-year low of C$23.21 and a 1-year high of C$66.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.39, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Featured Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.