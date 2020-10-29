TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII) PT Raised to C$80.00 at Cormark

TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Cormark from C$68.00 to C$80.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Cormark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.43% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$64.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$48.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$79.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$66.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$68.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

TFII stock opened at C$62.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion and a PE ratio of 16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$59.54 and its 200 day moving average is C$49.56. TFI International Inc. has a one year low of C$23.21 and a one year high of C$66.57.

TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) Company Profile

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

