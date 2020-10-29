TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII) PT Raised to C$80.00 at Cormark

TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Cormark from C$68.00 to C$80.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Cormark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.43% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$64.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$48.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$79.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$66.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$68.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

TFII stock opened at C$62.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion and a PE ratio of 16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$59.54 and its 200 day moving average is C$49.56. TFI International Inc. has a one year low of C$23.21 and a one year high of C$66.57.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

