Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.95.

TCBI opened at $43.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.19. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $64.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.14.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.49. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 6.68%. Equities analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, CEO Larry L. Helm bought 30,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.12 per share, for a total transaction of $993,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,790,997.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 10.3% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 10,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 11.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $379,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 587,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,278,000 after purchasing an additional 9,042 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 18.6% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

