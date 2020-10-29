Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Raised to $137.00 at Smith Barney Citigroup

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $117.00 to $137.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Smith Barney Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential downside of 66.26% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $451.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.31.

Tesla stock opened at $406.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $376.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,057.34, a P/E/G ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $419.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.07. Tesla has a 52 week low of $61.85 and a 52 week high of $502.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.98, for a total transaction of $18,228,107.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,318,007.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,677.86, for a total transaction of $419,465.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,011,831.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,064 shares of company stock valued at $52,428,449 over the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Tesla by 5.8% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 147 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. lifted its stake in Tesla by 5.8% in the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 145 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 1.5% in the second quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 537 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 0.5% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Tesla by 2.2% in the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 412 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 48.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

