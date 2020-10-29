Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Director Robyn M. Denholm Sells 43,610 Shares of Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.98, for a total transaction of $18,228,107.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,610 shares in the company, valued at $20,318,007.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $406.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,057.34, a PEG ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.85 and a 1-year high of $502.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $419.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $325.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $451.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter valued at $367,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Tesla by 16.6% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 246 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter valued at $804,000. Private Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Windsor Group LTD acquired a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

