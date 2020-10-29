Terry Lynn Schmidt Sells 287,174 Shares of Guild Holdings (NASDAQ:GHLD) Stock

Guild Holdings (NASDAQ:GHLD) President Terry Lynn Schmidt sold 287,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $4,029,051.22. Following the transaction, the president now owns 2,363,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,162,107.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ:GHLD opened at $15.00 on Thursday. Guild Holdings has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $15.66.
About Guild
