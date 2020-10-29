Terry Lynn Schmidt Sells 287,174 Shares of Guild Holdings (NASDAQ:GHLD) Stock

Guild Holdings (NASDAQ:GHLD) President Terry Lynn Schmidt sold 287,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $4,029,051.22. Following the transaction, the president now owns 2,363,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,162,107.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:GHLD opened at $15.00 on Thursday. Guild Holdings has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $15.66.

About Guild

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgage through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

